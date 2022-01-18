The Indiana Women's Basketball Game Versus Michigan State Wednesday is Postponed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball released a statement Monday announcing the Indiana versus Michigan State game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Indiana program.

Both programs will work with the Big Ten conference for a rescheduled date, but if it's not possible, the game will count as a "no contest" for both teams per Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines.

This is now the third Indiana game affected by COVID-19. First, the Wright State game was canceled in late December, and then the Rutgers game was postponed nine days later.

