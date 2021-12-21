Indiana Women's Basketball Tuesday Game Versus Wright State Canceled

Skip to main content
    The sports world is starting to become affected by COVID-19 related cancellations once again. Wright State cancelled Tuesday's game versus Indiana due to positive COVID-19 cases among its tier one individuals.
    IU Athletics

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wright State has cancelled its Tuesday game versus Indiana due to a positive COVID-19 case from several of its tier one individuals. The game will not be rescheduled.

    The Wright State Raiders have had to cancel or forfeit four games this season because of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

    They played their first game in three weeks versus Lake Erie and dominated 91-60 on Wednesday, but that victory was short lived as they are forced to cancel their fifth game of the season versus Indiana.

    Indiana led the series 5-0 against the Raiders and were looking to make that a six-peat on Tuesday, but safety is always the number one priority of NCAA athletes and their health.

    The Hoosiers will have their last non-conference game of the season versus the Southern Illinois Salukis on Thursday, Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

