Indiana Women's Basketball Tuesday Game Versus Wright State Canceled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wright State has cancelled its Tuesday game versus Indiana due to a positive COVID-19 case from several of its tier one individuals. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Wright State Raiders have had to cancel or forfeit four games this season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
They played their first game in three weeks versus Lake Erie and dominated 91-60 on Wednesday, but that victory was short lived as they are forced to cancel their fifth game of the season versus Indiana.
Read More
Indiana led the series 5-0 against the Raiders and were looking to make that a six-peat on Tuesday, but safety is always the number one priority of NCAA athletes and their health.
The Hoosiers will have their last non-conference game of the season versus the Southern Illinois Salukis on Thursday, Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- INDIANA CLIMBS TO NO. 8 IN AP POLL: After two weeks at No. 10, the Indiana Hoosiers climb up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll after a pair of wins over Ohio Sate and more recently their 67-57 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS TAKE DOWN BRONCOS: Indiana shot just 39% from the field, but the Hoosiers' grit and spirit helped send No. 10-ranked Indiana to a 67-57 victory over Western Michigan. Indiana coach Teri Moren said she was disappointed in Indiana's defense, but was pleased with the effort of Kiandra Browne, the bright spot of the game. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA TO FACE WESTERN MICHIGAN: The Hoosiers haven't faced the Broncos since their victory in 1993. Hopeful for the same result over Western Michigan, Moren has some skills she'd like to sharpen up before beginning the last three-game, non-conference stretch of the season. CLICK HERE.