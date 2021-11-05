Indiana Women's Basketball Tips Off Season With Friday Night Exhibition Game

The No. 8-ranked Indiana women's basketball team is coming off its best season in program history after making a historic Elite Eight run a year ago. Losing to Arizona gave the team fuel for an even greater season this year, led by coach Teri Moren, "player coach" Ali Patberg and her squad of veteran teammates.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Basketball is back, and the Indiana women's team is eager to show its fans what they've learned coming off their best season yet and an Elite Eight appearance.

The season starts on Friday night with an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET

Indiana is returning all five starters, and has a bench that will contribute a lot as well, Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said.

She's expecting big things from sophomore guard Chloe Moore-McNeal, sophomore forward Kiandra Brown and senior guard Caitlin Hose to add more depth on the bench.

Moren said that a lack of depth was an issue at times a year ago, and now, the bench is prepared to step in and help the more experienced veterans win games.

"We have a year with these veterans under our belt, and it's just about, 'are we better?' '' Moren said. "There's a luxury with having an experienced team, but also the fear is that there also can be some complacency, and that's the No. 1 thing we're trying to avoid."

Despite having Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes — both named to the preseason All-Big Ten team — and Ali Patberg back, Moren said she still has to coach these veterans hard and hold them to the same standards as last season.

That's no problem for the veterans, especially leader Patberg, who will start off her seventh and final season on Friday.

"This is coach speak, but you know, a player-led team is far more significant than a coach-led team, so we've allowed Ali the last couple years to lead our group, whether it's been in the locker room or in off the floor," Moren said.

Moren gushed over Patberg's uniqueness and said if she could have her for another seven years, she would in a heartbeat. She has shaped the culture of IU women's basketball, Moren said.

"She's the blueprint of what it looks like to play at Indiana," Moren said. "It's like having another coach."

Patberg is grateful to be back. Losing a step away from the program's first Final Four trip is undoubtedly difficult, and it leaves bitter feelings and bad tastes that you always remember, she said.

You just don't forget the losses, especially the big ones.

"We got a taste of what it's like to win at a high level, and we want more of it," Patberg said.

What helps prepare the Hoosiers for another hopeful postseason run? It's player-coaches like Patberg.

"I'm still the same player and the same teammate I was ever since I've been here," she said. "I believe I'm our leader."

Patberg added that the rest of the veterans have done a great job leading the team, too. It's important for the younger teammates and transfers to see how badly the upperclassmen want to succeed.

Looking forward to Friday evening, Moren has plenty of goals in mind.

"Right now, our goal is to probably not shoot more than 15 3's a game, and that's probably unlike the Iowas and the Marylands," Moren said. "We just don't feel like that's who we are."

The team has been moving quicker through practice, and Moren has been making things more competitive by adding races against the clock and calculating the number of makes.

They're healthy to start the season as well, which is always big. Every player on the roster has participated in all 25 practices.

"We've had nothing but glowing reports from a health standpoint," Moren said.

UIndy returns its top five scorers led by Taylor Drury who averaged 16.7 points per game and shot 45.8% from the floor last season. Friday's game is the final chance to work out the kinks before opening the regular season on Wednesday night at Butler.

The Hoosiers know a lot is at stake this year. Last season, Patberg said she saw it as pressure, but this season, she is owning the fact her team will be great while also remaining humble that they haven's set foot on the court just yet.

"Last year, we had high expectations," Patberg said. "This year, we have higher expectations."

