Indiana Women's Basketball Jumps to No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers jump to the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following a 15-day break due to COVID-19 protocol.
Indiana was stuck at No. 6 for more than a month, but Tennessee's loss to Auburn moved the Volunteers down to No. 7 and Indiana and Big Ten foe Michigan up one spot each.
Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten team followed by No. 6 Michigan. Maryland is at No. 17, Iowa is ranked 21 and Ohio State is still bringing up the rear at No. 21.
South Carolina still holds the No. 1 spot and hasn't moved. Stanford, NC State and Louisville remain consistent not budging much from the top five.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 31. Records follow each school:
1. South Carolina (20-1)
2. Stanford (16-3)
3. NC State (19-2)
4. Louisville (18-2)
5. Indiana (14-2)
6. Michigan (18-2)
7. Tennessee (18-2)
8. Arizona (15-3)
9. Baylor (15-4)
10. UConn (13-4)
Read More
11. Iowa State (18-3)
12. Georgia Tech (17-4)
13. Texas (15-4)
14. Georgia (16-4)
15. LSU (18-4)
16. BYU (18-1)
17. Maryland (15-6)
18. Oklahoma (18-3)
19. Oregon (14-5)
20. Notre Dame (16-4)
21. Iowa (14-4)
22. Florida Gulf Coast (19-1)
23. Ohio State (15-4)
24. North Carolina (16-4)
25. Kansas State (16-5)
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- INDIANA TO FACE MICHIGAN ON THE ROAD: The Hoosiers are back after more than a two week break and are hitting the road to Ann Arbor for a top ten matchup and battle for the best in the Big Ten. The Michigan Wolverines are 9-1 in conference and are ranked No. 7 behind the No. 6-ranked Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS VS. FIGHTING ILLINI POSTPONED: This is the fifth game of the season affected by COVID-19 for the Hoosiers. If everyone stays healthy, Indiana will resume conference play on Jan. 31 to take on Michigan. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA REMAINS NO. 6 IN THE AP POLL: The Indiana Hoosiers haven't played for more than a week due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, so they will stay put at No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll for the fourth week in a row. CLICK HERE.