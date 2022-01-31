Indiana Women's Basketball Jumps to No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers jump to the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following a 15-day break due to COVID-19 protocol.

Indiana was stuck at No. 6 for more than a month, but Tennessee's loss to Auburn moved the Volunteers down to No. 7 and Indiana and Big Ten foe Michigan up one spot each.

Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten team followed by No. 6 Michigan. Maryland is at No. 17, Iowa is ranked 21 and Ohio State is still bringing up the rear at No. 21.

South Carolina still holds the No. 1 spot and hasn't moved. Stanford, NC State and Louisville remain consistent not budging much from the top five.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 31. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (20-1)

2. Stanford (16-3)

3. NC State (19-2)

4. Louisville (18-2)

5. Indiana (14-2)

6. Michigan (18-2)

7. Tennessee (18-2)

8. Arizona (15-3)

9. Baylor (15-4)

10. UConn (13-4)

11. Iowa State (18-3)

12. Georgia Tech (17-4)

13. Texas (15-4)

14. Georgia (16-4)

15. LSU (18-4)

16. BYU (18-1)

17. Maryland (15-6)

18. Oklahoma (18-3)

19. Oregon (14-5)

20. Notre Dame (16-4)

21. Iowa (14-4)

22. Florida Gulf Coast (19-1)

23. Ohio State (15-4)

24. North Carolina (16-4)

25. Kansas State (16-5)

