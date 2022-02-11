Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Reschedules a Pair of Iowa Matchups

Indiana Women's Basketball Reschedules a Pair of Iowa Matchups

One game is rescheduled to fit in other rescheduled games, and the other game is to make up for Indiana postponing its matchup with Iowa earlier this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Read all the times and details of the new dates inside.

IU Athletics

One game is rescheduled to fit in other rescheduled games, and the other game is to make up for Indiana postponing its matchup with Iowa earlier this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Read all the times and details of the new dates inside.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Thursday updating the public on a pair of Iowa matchups that have been rescheduled.

First, Indiana will now host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET instead of on Sunday. This matchup will serve as Senior Day for the Hoosiers.

Earlier this season, the Indiana game versus Iowa was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. That game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21 in Iowa City at 8 p.m. ET. 

Read More

This means both teams will have a quick turnaround and play each other back to back.

  • ALI PATBERG LEADS HOOSIERS TO VICTORY OVER ILLINOIS: The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers cruise to a 93-61 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday. Graduate student guard Ali Patberg scored her season-high 26 points and become Indiana's all-time ninth leading scorer in the process. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA TO FACE ILLINOIS ON THE ROAD: The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers were supposed to play Illinois back in January, but the Fighting Illini faced a three-game COVID-19 pause and are just now back to play this week. Indiana will head to Champaign to face Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS BEAT PURDUE FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON: There were 7,891 fans who witnessed Indiana take down rival Purdue 64-57 on Sunday, the fifth-largest crowd in program history at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the Hoosiers with 19 points, and sophomore Chloe Moore-McNeil earned her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. CLICK HERE.

Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary celebrate after a play.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Reschedules a Pair of Iowa Matchups

19 seconds ago
USATSI_17197098_168388303_lowres
Basketball

Report: Former Hoosiers Romeo Langford Traded From Celtics To Spurs

14 hours ago
IndianaParkerStewartXavierJohnson
Basketball

Woodson Reinstates 5 Suspended Players, Available for Saturday's Game at Michigan State

21 hours ago
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
Basketball

Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

Feb 10, 2022
Ali Patberg high fives her teammates.
Basketball

Guard Ali Patberg leads Hoosier Women's Basketball to a Monstrous Defeat Over Illinois

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_15708691
Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

Feb 10, 2022
Anthony Leal reacts to a play at Northwestern.
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Indiana at Northwestern

Feb 9, 2022
Trey Galloway
Basketball

Lost in Suspensions, My 3 Thoughts on Game Itself in Indiana's Loss at Northwestern

Feb 9, 2022