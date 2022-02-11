Indiana Women's Basketball Reschedules a Pair of Iowa Matchups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Thursday updating the public on a pair of Iowa matchups that have been rescheduled.

First, Indiana will now host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET instead of on Sunday. This matchup will serve as Senior Day for the Hoosiers.

Earlier this season, the Indiana game versus Iowa was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. That game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21 in Iowa City at 8 p.m. ET.

This means both teams will have a quick turnaround and play each other back to back.

