Indiana Women's Basketball Reschedules a Pair of Iowa Matchups
One game is rescheduled to fit in other rescheduled games, and the other game is to make up for Indiana postponing its matchup with Iowa earlier this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Read all the times and details of the new dates inside.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Thursday updating the public on a pair of Iowa matchups that have been rescheduled.
First, Indiana will now host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET instead of on Sunday. This matchup will serve as Senior Day for the Hoosiers.
Earlier this season, the Indiana game versus Iowa was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. That game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21 in Iowa City at 8 p.m. ET.
Read More
This means both teams will have a quick turnaround and play each other back to back.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- ALI PATBERG LEADS HOOSIERS TO VICTORY OVER ILLINOIS: The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers cruise to a 93-61 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday. Graduate student guard Ali Patberg scored her season-high 26 points and become Indiana's all-time ninth leading scorer in the process. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA TO FACE ILLINOIS ON THE ROAD: The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers were supposed to play Illinois back in January, but the Fighting Illini faced a three-game COVID-19 pause and are just now back to play this week. Indiana will head to Champaign to face Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS BEAT PURDUE FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON: There were 7,891 fans who witnessed Indiana take down rival Purdue 64-57 on Sunday, the fifth-largest crowd in program history at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the Hoosiers with 19 points, and sophomore Chloe Moore-McNeil earned her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. CLICK HERE.