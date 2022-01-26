Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Versus Illinois on Thursday is Postponed

This is the fifth game of the season affected by COVID-19 for the Hoosiers. If everyone stays healthy, Indiana will resume conference play on Jan. 31 to take on Michigan.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois has postponed its game versus Indiana on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocol within the Fighting Illini organization.

This is the third straight postponement for Indiana beginning with Michigan State on Thursday and Iowa on Sunday due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Indiana program.

Both Indiana and Illinois teams will work with the Big Ten conference to find a rescheduled date. If the game is unable to be scheduled, it will count as a "no contest" for both teams per the Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines.

This is Indiana's fifth game of the season affected by COVID-19. There hasn't been any rescheduled dates so far.

If everyone stays healthy, the Hoosiers will resume conference play with Michigan on Jan. 31 after a 15-day break.

