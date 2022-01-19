Skip to main content
The Indiana Women's Basketball Game Versus Iowa on Sunday is Postponed

This is the fourth game on Indiana's schedule affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Indiana and Iowa will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the matchup.

IU Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —  The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Tuesday reporting the Indiana versus Iowa road game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 will be postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Hoosiers' program.

Both Indiana and Iowa programs along with the Big Ten conference will work together to find a date to reschedule the matchup.

If the game isn't able to be rescheduled, it will be ruled as a "no contest" for both teams per the amended Big Ten Conference Forfeiture 2021-22 guidelines.

This is the Hoosiers' fourth game affected by COVID-19 this season. The Wright State game was canceled in late December due to cases within the Raiders' program. 

Positive cases within the Rutgers' program prompted a postponement, and the Michigan State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 was the first game the Hoosiers had to call off.

No postponed games have made it back onto the official schedule just yet.

  • INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN STATE GAME POSTPONED: This is the third game affected by COVID-19 for the Indiana program. Both Michigan State and Indiana will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS STAY AT NO. 6 IN AP POLL: For the third week in a row, the Hoosiers stay consistent at No. 6 after a fresh win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday improving their conference record to its best start in history at 5-0. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA DEFEATS PURDUE ON THE ROAD: Even without the presence of starters Mackenzie Holmes and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, the Hoosiers pulled out a 73-68 win over rival Purdue for the sixth consecutive Barn Burner Trophy game and twelfth straight win on the road. CLICK HERE.

