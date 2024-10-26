Is Indiana Women’s Basketball Better Than Nebraska?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will continue through October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Nebraska’s women’s team is next on the docket. The Cornhuskers had arguably their best season in a decade in 2024. They won 11 Big Ten games for the third time since 2014, and more importantly, won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Much of the team returns in 2025, which is one reason Nebraska is ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Cornhuskers shakes out.
• Point guard play – The one big loss Nebraska suffered was the departure of point guard Jaz Shelley, who ran out of eligibility. She averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 assists in addition to making 33.3% from 3-point range. Nebraska is excited about true freshman Britt Prince, a two-time Nebraska Player of the Year and a top 20 national recruit. The Cornhuskers could also get help from junior Allison Weidner, who missed the 2024 season after an ACL injury.
With so much uncertainty, it’s hard to put Nebraska’s point guards ahead of Indiana’s savvy veteran Chloe Moore-McNeil. Or Lexus Bargesser, either. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts leads the returning Huskers at 82.9%. Also strong at the line is guard Logan Nissley (79.2%), Florida transfer guard Alberte Rimdal (75%), guard Callin Hake (74%) and post player Alexis Markowski (71.1%). While Indiana guard Shay Ciezki (90.2%) tops those Huskers, Indiana can’t keep up with five plus-70% free throw shooters. Edge: Nebraska.
• Inside scoring – The gem among Nebraska’s returning players is 6-foot-3 center-forward Markowski. She averaged a double-double (15.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg) and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Potts (10.2 ppg) is also solid in the paint. Indiana doesn’t have the proven experience to match that yet. Edge: Nebraska.
• Perimeter shooting – Nissley (39.9%), Hake (37.7%) and Weidner (36.4% in 2023) are Nebraska’s best returning 3-point shooters. Yarden Garzon (42.2%), Moore-McNeil (40.9%) and Parrish (40%) all top that for the Hoosiers. Edge: Indiana.
• Rebounding – Nebraska was the best rebounding team in Big Ten games in 2024 at 36.2 per game – including a Big Ten-best 10.8 offensive rebounds per game. With Markowski (10.5 rpg) and Potts (5.5 rpg) back, the Cornhuskers will be stout on the glass again. Edge: Nebraska.
• Perimeter defense – Nebraska was a good defensive team in 2024, but Shelley provided the defensive edge out on the arc. She forced turnovers and had the best advanced metrics among Nebraska’s guards. Hake and Nissley were solid too, but Indiana is also stout in perimeter defense with Moore-McNeil and Parrish being particularly strong. Edge: Indiana.
• Defense at the rim – Nebraska lost nothing here. Markowski and Potts were both stout and likely will be again. Indiana isn’t experienced enough to match the Huskers’ proven crew. Edge: Nebraska.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school.
Markowski and Rimdal (at Florida) are the only Cornhuskers to make the cut. Potts barely missed. Indiana has Shay Ciezki, Garzon, Moore-McNeil and Parrish who qualify here. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – This is a hard one to parse. Both teams had NCAA Tournament success; Indiana went one round further. Indiana also finished four games ahead of the Cornhuskers in the regular season, though Nebraska did much better in the Big Ten Tournament, advancing to the championship game. Indiana lost more of its 2024 scoring, but Nebraska lost its starting point guard. One thing Nebraska hasn’t done is finish ahead of Indiana since 2019. Given that, we’ll give the edge to the Hoosiers. Edge: Indiana.
• Verdict – A very close 5-4 verdict in Indiana’s favor. If Nebraska’s point guard candidates play well, the Cornhuskers will be even better than advertised. The same can be said for Indiana’s post players. When the teams meet at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 2, it ought to be a good show.
Previous Is Indiana Better Than Women's Basketball Results
Oregon – Indiana 5-4.
Rutgers – Indiana 5-4.
Maryland – Maryland 7-2.
USC – USC 6-3.
Penn State - Indiana 8-1.
Minnesota - Indiana 6-3.
Michigan - Indiana 9-0.
UCLA - UCLA 8-1.
Ohio State - Ohio State 5-4.
Iowa - Indiana 5-4.
Michigan State - Michigan State 5-4.
Washington - Indiana 5-4.
Wisconsin - Indiana 5-4.
Northwestern - Indiana 8-1.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BARGESSER WORKS ON SHOT: Lexus Bargesser has been hard at work on changing her shot to make herself an even more versatile threat for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: What Indiana women's coach Teri Moren said to Indiana fans at Hoosier Hysteria. CLICK HERE.
- IT'S MEISTER'S TURN: Indiana center Lilly Meister will get a much bigger stage on which to show her talent in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- IU WOMEN PICKED 25TH IN PRESEASON AP POLL: Indiana's women were ranked in the AP preseason poll for the sixth consecutive season. CLICK HERE.
- PARRISH READY FOR NEW SEASON: Sydney Parrish is ready to lead the Hoosiers this season. She also warns against the size the Big Ten's new West Coast teams possess. CLICK HERE.
- NEW HOOSIER STRIPLIN HAS VERSATILE GAME: Karoline Striplin, a transfer from Tennessee, is excited to show what she can do as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.
- GARZON READY TO SHINE IN 2025: Indiana's Yarden Garzon is ready to take further steps in her basketball development. CLICK HERE.