LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana's Men's Basketball Hosts Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! Indiana's men's basketball team, in the midst of four road games out of five, has the home game in the middle of the sandwich as Maryland comes calling.
Indiana is coming off a 79-70 loss to Northwestern, one in which the Hoosiers blew a six-point halftime lead. Maryland is feeling good after a 91-70 destruction of Illinois at State Farm Arena on Thursday. There's a slight asterisk with that as the Illini were missing Tomisalv Ivisic, their only stopper in the paint, and Illinois had a team-wide flu bug, but Maryland scored 62 (!) points in the paint, so the Terrapins took maximum advantage.
• Nothing surprising on the availability report. Both Malik Reneau and Bryson Tucker are removed entirely. Both players are warming up pregame. Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps are out. No one of consequence is out for Maryland.
• Be interesting to see what the demeanor of the crowd is today. Be interesting to see how many fans show up. Early on, there's plenty in the west side balcony. No one in the east balcony. Students? Their section still has a lot of rows unfilled below the concourse level.
• Malik Reneau will likely start today. Makes sense given that bigs Derik Queen and Julian Reese have to be accounted for.
• On our Hoosier Roundtable podcast this week, Jack Ankony and Todd Golden (hi, that's me) talked about the two-big thing with Indiana. I think its become a bit of a cudgel used against Indiana without anyone really looking at how Reneau and Oumar Ballo play together. I'm not saying it's perfect, but I think the notion that Indiana is better (or worse) with or without two bigs on the floor is a little bit overrated. Let's just put it this way ... Indiana finds a way to be inconsistent with or without two bigs.
• Very mild rumbling of boos from the students during the pre-game introduction video when Mike Woodson appeared. One thing for older fans to remember - students today have no memory of Bob Knight's coaching days, much less when Woodson actually played for Indiana. In fact? A sizable amount of people under the age of 50 have no recollection of when Woodson suited up for the Hoosiers. I'm a tick over 50 and I don't have direct recall of it. (I recall Woodson as a NBA player, but my college basketball memories are sketchy pre-1983-ish.) So the notion he's going to get respect as a former player is dubious given more people are around who don't remember his playing days for IU than do.
• Starters: Indiana - Malik Reneau, Myles Rice, Anthony Leal, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo.
Maryland - Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Derik Queen and Julian Reese.
• Maryland is the umpteenth team to come to Assembly Hall this season - for men's or women's games - to wear their black uniforms. If a team has a black primary or alternate, they're bringing it to Bloomington apparently.
• Students remember that Derik Queen spurned Indiana during his recruitment. He got the loudest boos ... so far.
• Mike Woodson Boo Watch: Not as loud as it was in the last game, but still noticeable. Queen got booed louder. No argument on who got the loudest cheer ... Anthony Leal. Forgot all that, let's play some basketball.
• Indiana 11-10, 1504 1H. First to 100 wins? Indiana did a great job early on in finding easy buckets at the rim. That has since tapered off. Maryland got traction thanks to Indiana defensive miscues. Myles Rice gambled to try to force a turnover leading to a Rodney Rice 3-pointer. Indiana also lost Ja'Kobi Gillespie on an open 3 and Derik Queen on a drive to the rim.
• During the media timeout, the Indiana football team and head coach Curt Cignetti got a massive ovation from the crowd. Cignetti spoke briefly. He didn't say anyone sucked this time! He thanked everyone for their support and said "Go IU!"
• Maryland 23-19, 9:30 1H. An Indiana 6-0 run was answered by a 7-0 surge from Maryland. Indiana not getting much offensively from anyone aside from Oumar Ballo and Mackenzie Mgbako.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- ZRNO COMMITS: Harun Zrno, a 6-foot-7 wing from Bosnia and Herzegovina, picked the Hoosiers over Virginia, Creighton and Wisconsin. He's the second member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class. CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS IU NEEDS TO BEAT MARYLAND: Maryland comes in hot, Indiana does not. The Hoosiers hope for a bounce back effort against the Terrapins. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Terrapins are coming off a 91-70 win at Illinois ahead of their trip to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana is the definition of a bubble team as its inconsistent form both keeps it alive for the NCAA Tournament and holds it back. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: The Hoosiers On SI team discusses the Northwestern game, previews Maryland and a difficult road ahead for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.