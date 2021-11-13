LIVE BLOG: Follow the Indiana-Northern Illinois Game in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where we're ready to go tonight with Indiana and Northern Illinois in Mike Woodson's second game as head coach of the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers and Huskies are both 1-0 this season, getting wins on opening night on Tuesday. The game is NOT on regular television tonight, just streaming on Big Ten-Plus, so this is the place to be for all the action in real time.

If you're not familiar with the LIVE BLOG, we'll post all the action plus my opinions as warranted. We'll add highlights too, as they become available. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing so you won't miss a beat.

Let's roll!

8:05 p.m. — Some Redsteppers love for you.

HALFTIME: We go to the half and it's 47-20 Indiana. An excellent first half on both ends of the floor. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 17 points and the half, and Xavier Johnson has 13. Indiana is shooting 51.7 percent from the field, and has made 13-of-16 free throws, and 81.3 average. Northern Illinois is just 5-for-21 from the field and Jackson-Davis already has six blocked shots.

7:56 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis goes flying across the floor after getting pushed from behind, and tempers flare a bit. The officials send both teams to their respective benches to review for a flagrant foul on Zool Kueth. It's called a flagrant-2 foul and Kueth is ejected.

7:50 p..m. — Indiana is making its free throws so far tonight, They're 11-for-13 from the line (84.6 percent). Xavier Johnson is 4-for-4. Always nice when you're point guard makes freebies. Trayce Jackson-Davis has made four in a row too after missing his first one.

7:44 p.m. — Ticky-tack foul on Race Thompson is his second, and Mike Woodson takes him out. Miller Kopp back in. We're at the under-4 timeout now, and the Hoosiers are cruising 34-13. The defensive effort has been great, especially in defending the three-point line. NIU is just 1-for-5 from three, but what's even better is that the defensive pressure is extended out past the arc. They want to shoot it, but can't. They're covered, even by Indiana's bigs.

7:31 p.m. — Indiana is on a 20-4 run and the second unit is playing great. Hoosiers are 11-for-17 from the field (64.7 percent), which is great considering they only shot 41.9 percent in Tuesday's opener. They are 3-for-6 from three-point range so far, with buckets by Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson. It's 27-11 Indiana at the 7:13 mark in the first half.

7:26 p.m. — Michael Durr the 7-footer makes an immediate impact, defending a 3-point shooter and one end and then he catches the ball in the post, and then hits Trey Galloway coming down the lane for an easy layup.

7:22 p.m. — A Jordan Geronimo dunk on a lob from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana up 18-9. Then Rob Phinisee gets fouled on a forced three-point attempt. He makes 2-of-3. And Michael Durr makes his first appearance.

7:17 p.m — Xavier Johnson adds so much to this team at the point guard spot. He's quick and really sees the floor well. He's got seven points already on 3-for-4 shooting, including a 3-pointer.

7:10 p.m. — Rob Phinisee is the first guy off the bench for Indiana, and he replaces Miller Kopp. Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee on the floor together. Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo in now, too.

7:05 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis gets Indiana's first basket. That's 972 career points now as he marches toward the 1,000-point mark. He'll be the 54th Hoosier all-time to do it. Here's the complete list. CLICK HERE

7:02 p.m. — Indiana wins the tip, but Miller Kopp misses a three from the corner. On the other end, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson draws a charge on Trendon Hankerson, which was big. Hankerson had 28 on Tuesday night in their win at Washington. Getting him in early foul trouble would be nice. Let's look to see if they attack him on the defensive end.

7 p.m. — Get hype!

6:55 p.m. — The anthem.

6:45 p.m. — It's the same starting five for Indiana. Mike Woodson going with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and forward, with Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp on the perimeter.

6:40 p.m. — Michael Durr is dressed and in the warmup line. It just might be possible that all 13 scholarship players are available tonight. That hasn't happened for a few years.

6:35 p.m. — Indiana was a 22.5-point favorite this morning, but it's up to 25.5 now, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under really went wild, going from 137 to 144.5. Here's why: CLICK HERE

6:325 p.m. — Michael Durr, the 7-foot center who transferred to Indiana from South Florida, was dressed and warming up. He missed the opener against Eastern Michigan, still recovering from a minor knee injury. We'll have to see if he's dressed when they come out for the game.

6:15 p.m. — The game is not on TV tonight. It's the only one all year where streaming is the only option. Here's the link to our HOW TO WATCH story, so you know how to subscripe to Big Ten-Plus, if you're so inclined. There's a lot of other great stuff in there too, including the latest on the point spread, bios on the coaches, starting lineups, and some great nuggets.CLICK HERE

