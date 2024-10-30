LIVE BLOG: Indiana Women's Basketball Hosts Exhibition Game Against Maryville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Basketball returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Wednesday evening with an exhibition game between Indiana and the Maryville Saints, a Division II program from Missouri.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten-plus. Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers have one tune-up game tonight, before the regular season begins Monday against Brown at Assembly Hall.
For live updates, highlights and thoughts on the exhibition game, follow along with our live blog below.
End Q1 – Indiana leads Maryville 28-8. It's been smooth sailing for the Hoosiers since the opening tipoff. They've been able to get quality looks inside, and they've knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. The defense has been solid, too, often forcing off-balance shots by Maryville. Parrish leads the team with seven points, followed by Meister with six.
Q1 2:42 – Garzon knocks down a contested 3-point shot from the right wing. Then after a defensive stop, Garzon drove hard to the basket and drew a foul. She hit both free throws, giving the Hoosiers a 28-8 lead.
Q1 4:09 – Syndey Parrish is heating up for Indiana now. She jumped a passing lane for a steal and easy layup in transition, then knocked down a 3-point shot from the right wing. Indiana leads 20-6.
Q1 4:51 – Moore-McNeil converts a layup while being fouled. She showed good control on that drive, weaving through the defense patiently before putting the shot up. She'll have a free throw on the other end of a timeout, with Indiana leading 14-6.
Q1 5:50 – Indiana went to Striplin on back-to-back possessions, but she was called for an offensive foul. She appeared to drive her shoulder into her defender while trying to get to the basket. On the next possession, she made a nice move past her defnder but missed the layup.
Q1 6:50 – Shay Ciezki uses a quick behind-the-back dribble to get to the basket, where she draws a foul. Ciezki made both free throws, giving Indiana a 12-6 lead. Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin is the first Hoosier off the bench, replacing Meister.
Q1 8:00 – Meister has six quick points. Her second basket came off an offensive rebound after a missed layup by Moore-McNeil. The third was a simple post move inside over a defender. Indaina needs Meister to step up this season after losing Mackenzie Holmes, and she's off to a good start.
Q1 9:32 – Lilly Meister scores the game's first basket on an easy layup inside. It was set up by a shot fake and drive from Sydney Parrish, who delivered a bounce pass to Meister on the right block. Good ball movement from the Hoosiers on their first possession.
6:58 p.m. – Starting lineup for Indiana tonight: Chloe Moore-McNeil, Shay Ciezki, Sydney Parrish, Yarden Garzon and Lilly Meister.
6:54 p.m. – The video board just showed Indiana's all-time leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes, who received a big applause from the crowd. Holmes was third-round pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but she is on Indiana's staff as a graduate manager as she recovers from knee surgery.
6:48 p.m. – It looks like Indiana will be without freshman Sydney Fenn, sophomore Lenee Beaumont and junior Lexus Bargesser tonight. Fenn has a brace on her right leg and crutches. Bargesser has a boot on her right foot and crutches. Beaumont is not in uniform.
