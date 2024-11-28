LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana's Game Against Gonzaga in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Following a pair of upset losses, No. 14 Indiana and No. 3 Gonzaga meet in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET at the Imperial Ballroom.
This was a second-round matchup many expected, but not on the loser's bracket side of the tournament. Louisville dominated the Hoosiers in a 28-point win Wednesday, and West Virginia took down the Bulldogs 86-78 in overtime immediately after – both teams' first losses of the season.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will be hungry for bounce-back performances as their teams look to pick up a win over a ranked opponent. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game live from the Bahamas.
1H 8:07 – Ballo is up to 17 points now, with a smooth hook shot over Ike, followed by a pick-and-roll layup assisted by Galloway. He's 7-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 at the line.
1H 10:40 – Ballo checks back in for Hatton. Hatton went 4-for-6 from the free throw line, had one block and a steal in about two minutes of action, gets an applause from the crowd. IU trails 25-22.
1H 11:53 – Gonzaga leads IU 21-18 at the under-12 timeout. Langdon Hatton will have two free throws after the timeout, looking to stop a 5-0 Gonzaga run. Reneau has 2 fouls and Ballo played the first 7:07, so IU will need Hatton for a few minutes here.
1H 13:08 – It's shaping up to be a big day for Ballo. After diving for a loose ball, he scores over Huff to cut Gonzaga's lead to 13-12. Then Goode and Mgbako hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put Indiana ahead, 18-16. It's a pro-IU crowd again, and they're loud.
1H 14:37 – Second foul on Malik Reneau with 15:09 in the first half. Luke Goode checks in for him. Carlyle stole the ball and took it coast to coast for a layup. IU goes right to Mgbako on the following possession, and he draws a foul and makes both free throws. IU trails 13-10.
1H 15:53 – Gonzaga leads IU 13-6 at the under-16 timeout. Ballo with a big block on the last possession, following his and-one over Braden Huff on the previous possession. IU's advantage in this game appears to be with Ballo early on.
1H 16:45 – Indiana beats the Gonzaga press, as Carlyle finds Oumar Ballo open under the basket for an easy dunk. IU trails 10-3.
1H 18:19 – After a Mike Woodson timeout, trailing 6-0, he pulls point guard Myles Rice from the game after a turnover trying to pass it to Kanaan Carlyle against Gonzaga's press. Bad start to Indiana's bounce-back effort.
1H 18:52 – Great three-quarter court pass from Khalif Battle to Graham Ike for a transition bucket to open the scoring. Reneau missed a solid look inside on the first possession, then turned it over on the next one. Indiana down 4-0 early.
2:48 p.m. – A couple previous connections in today's Indiana-Gonzaga game: Oumar Ballo began his career at Gonzaga before transferring to Arizona. Indiana faced Graham Ike in the 2022 NCAA Tournament when he played at Wyoming.
2: 40 p.m. – Usual starters for Indiana today: Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo. Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi, Graham Ike.
2:07 p.m. – Indiana redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton is listed out for today's game on the Big Ten Availability report. He was not in uniform for yesterday's game as he continues to recover from a knee injury that held him out for the entire 2023-24 season. Newton has appeared in one game this season, playing eight minutes against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 10.
