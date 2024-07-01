Mackenzie Holmes Joins Indiana Women's Basketball Staff as Graduate Manager
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mackenzie Holmes will be a graduate manager for Indiana women's basketball during the 2024-25 season, the program announced Monday.
The Seattle Storm selected Holmes with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but she underwent knee surgery in May and plans to join the team for training camp in the spring of 2025.
Indiana is also hiring Lauren Fields as a graduate manager, who just finished her playing career at West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Arizona.
Holmes wrapped up a legendary career for the Hoosiers last season, when she became the program's all-time leader in points scored (2,530), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9) and games won (123).
Holmes also became Indiana’s first-ever Associated Press All-American in 2021 and its first-ever first-team All-American in 2023. As a fifth-year senior in 2023-24, Holmes made the All-Big Ten first team and Big Ten All-Defensive team, and she earned second-team All-American honors from USWBA.