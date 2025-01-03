Malik Reneau Injured In First Minute, Ruled Out Of Rest Of Indiana-Rutgers Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana forward Malik Reneau - the Hoosiers' leading scorer at 15 points per game - was injured on Thursday in the first minute of Indiana's home contest against Rutgers.
On a strong layup by Rutgers' star freshman Ace Bailey just 25 seconds into the game, Reneau tumbled out of bounds and immediately grabbed his leg. Though he quickly sprung up off the floor, he was not able to return to the game.
Later, Peacock reported on its broadcast that Reneau would miss the remainder of the game. Reneau sat on the sideline with ice on his right knee.
With Reneau's absence, Indiana turned to Oumar Ballo, who was himself listed as questionable coming into the contest.
Reneau's absence also meant both teams lost their leading scorers for the contest. Rutgers standout Dylan Harper has not played in the game. According to NJ.com, Harper was "under the weather".
Reneau has been hurt early in games before, most notably against Iowa on Jan. 30, 2024, a game Indiana would go on to win without him.
Indiana fans will hold their breath hoping Reneau will have a quick recovery as he has had after other injuries.