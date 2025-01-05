Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update On Malik Reneau After Indiana's Win Over Penn State
Indiana didn't have its leading scorer Sunday against Penn State, but it didn't matter.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers picked up their first Quad 1 win of the season, defeating Penn State 77-71 at the Palestra. They did so without Malik Reneau, who entered Sunday averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game on 60.3% shooting.
Reneau suffered a right knee injury on the second possession of Thursday's 84-74 win over Rutgers and did not play the final 39-plus minutes of the game. Woodson shared an update on Reneau's injury following Sunday's win in Philadelphia.
"Don't know when he's gonna be back," Woodson said. "It's kind of in the medical [staff's] hand. I mean, didn't tear up anything, but don't know when he's gonna come back. I really don't, and I just gotta follow the doctor's lead and he's gotta do what he needs to do to get back when he can. But it won't be any time soon."
After a follow-up question, Woodson said that, as far as he's heard, there is no structural damage to Reneau's knee. Senior Luke Goode started in place of Reneau on Sunday and scored 12 points on 3-for-5 3-point shooting.
Reneau's absence led to an even more prominent role for starting center Oumar Ballo, who scored a game-high 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 7-for-11 free throw shooting. He also had 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
With this win, Indiana improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. Next up, the Hoosiers host USC at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
