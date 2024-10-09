Hoosiers Now

Miller Kopp Signed By Oklahoma City, One Of Several Indiana Alumni On NBA Training Camp Rosters

Miller Kopp played for Oklahoma City's G-League affiliate during the 2023-24 season.

Oklahoma City's Miller Kopp had 12 points on Wednesday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana guard Miller Kopp will get a chance to pursue his NBA dream this fall.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-7 wing was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kopp, who played at Indiana from 2021-23, is on the Thunder training camp roster.

Kopp played in the NBA G-League in 2023-24 for Oklahoma City’s affiliate – OKC Blue. Kopp played 15 games for the Blue, including five starts. He averaged 11.9 points and converted 36.7% of his 3-point attempts. Kopp took 6.1 3-point shots per game.

Kopp also played for Oklahoma City in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Kopp took part in three games and averaged 5 points.

That was also his specialty at Indiana. Kopp had a lifetime 40.8% 3-point shooting percentage in his two seasons as a Hoosier. Kopp averaged 7 points for Indiana in two years after he transferred from Northwestern after the 2020-21 season.

Kopp also took part on Indiana’s TBT team – Assembly Ball – in July in Indianapolis.

Kopp is one of eight Indiana players on NBA training camp rosters as of Tuesday. Many are proven veterans, some are trying to find their spot on a NBA roster.

Here’s a list of Indiana alumni currently on training camp rosters. Current as of Oct. 8:

Atlanta: C Cody Zeller – 552 career games, averaged 1.8 points in 43 games for New Orleans in 2024.

Golden State: F Trayce Jackson-Davis – 68 career games, averaged 7.9 points and 5 rebounds for Golden State in 2024.

L.A. Lakers: G Jalen Hood-Schifino – 21 career games, averaged 1.6 points in 2024 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami: C Thomas Bryant – 267 career games, averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 points for Miami in 2024; C Kel’El Ware – Rookie, drafted 15th overall by Miami in the 2024 NBA Draft.

New York: F OG Anunoby – 418 career games, averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals for both Toronto and New York in 2024.

Oklahoma City: G Miller Kopp – no NBA games, a free agent on the Oklahoma City training camp roster.

Philadelphia: G Eric Gordon – 886 career games, averaged 11 points and made 37.8% of his 3-point shots for Phoenix in 2024.

