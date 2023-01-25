Minnesota Leading Scorer Dawson Garcia Could Miss Indiana Game With Ankle Injury

Minnesota could be without a key member on Wednesday against Indiana.

Leading scorer Dawson Garcia injured his right ankle in the second half of Minnesota's 60-56 loss at Michigan on Sunday, and his availability remains uncertain.

"The good thing is it's not anything significant," Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said said Tuesday on his radio show. "The bad news is it could be something that keeps him out of a game potentially. We're going to be smart like we do all of our guys. We're never going to put a guy in jeopardy of further injury for this year or down the line just for a game."

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Garcia transferred from North Carolina to Minnesota before the 2022-23 season, and he's been the focal point of the Golden Gophers' offense. At 6-foot-11, he can handle the ball on the perimeter, shoot from the outside and mix it up in the paint. Garcia leads the team in points per game (14.9) and rebounds (6.3), while shooting 44.7 percent overall, 71.6 percent on free throws and 32.3 percent from 3-point range.

"Thankfully there's no breaks," Johnson said. "He couldn't push off of it very much. He wanted to give it a go. Give him a ton of credit. It just got to a point where you just don't want further injury. He's just out there like a lame duck [against Michigan]. The kid's a warrior, but he just couldn't go."

Garcia's absence would be a major hit to Minnesota, who will have its hands full with a deep Indiana front court headlined by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau. Jackson-Davis is coming off massive performances in wins over Illinois and Michigan State, and Thompson returned from a knee injury on Sunday.

If Garcia can't play, Minnesota will need 6-foot-7 Jamison Battle to carry the load at the forward position. Battle is second on the team with 12.1 points per game. He averaged 17.5 points for Minnesota last season, but his field goal percentage has dropped over 10 percent this season.

The 6-foot-7 Joshua Ola-Joseph has started 11 games for Minnesota as a freshman and averages 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Another freshman, 6-foot-9 Pharrel Payne adds 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game off the bench and could play a larger role if Garcia remains out. The same goes for 7-foot sophomore Treyton Thompson, whose playing time has decreased recently after starting the first seven games.

"I know if it's up to [Garcia], he's going to play," Johnson said. "But we've go to talk about what makes sense and be able to be smart about it like we always do with our guys. So we've got another walk-through [Tuesday night] and we'll just see if there's anything he can do. We'll probably crank it up a little bit but today was strictly to get up some shots and did our scouting report and walked through Indiana stuff and what we do. So we'll see on that."

