Oumar Ballo Still Listed As Questionable On Indiana Basketball Availability Report
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana center Oumar Ballo has been listed as questionable for the second straight game. Ballo was included on Indiana’s Big Ten availability report for the 8:30 p.m. ET Big Ten game against Rutgers tonight.
Ballo missed Sunday’s game against Winthrop, when he was also listed as questionable on the injury report that the Big Ten requires its schools to release hours before each game.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson refused to discuss what Ballo’s situation was after the Hoosiers earned a 77-58 victory over Winthrop in the final nonconference game of the season.
Also listed on the injury report were guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. Both have long-term injuries, so their inclusion was not a surprise.
As of 6 p.m. ET, Rutgers had not included any players on its availability report. Rutgers had no players on its report from its previous game against Columbia on Monday.