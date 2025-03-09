Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Defeats Ohio State 66-60
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana capped off the regular season with a 66-60 win over Ohio State Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers trailed by 10 points with 12 minutes to play and by five points with five minutes to go, but they went on a 12-0 run late in the game to emerge victorious. Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau led Indiana with 16 points apiece, and Galloway hit a clutch 3-pointer 1:24 to help secure the win.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony gives his thoughts on the game in the video below.
With this win, Indiana finished the regular season with a 19-12 overall record and a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers earned the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 8 seed Oregon Thursday at noon ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-OHIO STATE GAME STORY: Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau each had 16 points and Indiana rallied from 10 down to beat Ohio State 66-60 Saturday in the final game of the regular season at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE