Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Defeats Penn State 83-78
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden give their thoughts on Indiana's 83-78 win over Penn State Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana came out victorious in a back-and-forth game against Penn State Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, defeating the Nittany Lions 83-78.
Oumar Ballo led Indiana with 20 points, followed by Trey Galloway with 16 points and nine assists. Ace Baldwin had 22 points for Penn State, but it wasn't enough to pick up a road win in Big Ten play.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden shared their thoughts on the game in the video below.
With this win, Indiana improved to 17-11 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play ahead of Saturday's game at Washington. Indiana has three more regular season games remaining.
