Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Escapes With 77-76 Win At Ohio State
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers picked up a Big Ten road win Friday night at Value City Arena, defeating Ohio State 77-76. Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shares his reaction below.
Indiana bounced back from a pair of blowout losses to Iowa and Illinois earlier in the week with a 77-76 overtime win over Ohio State Friday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Luke Goode led the Hoosiers with a career-high 23 points, and Oumar Ballo was a dominant force inside with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Ohio State got 59 of its 76 points from John Mobley Jr., Bruce Thornton and Micah Parrish, and it wasn't enough to defeat the Hoosiers.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony recapped all the action in the video below.
With this win, Indiana improved to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play. Next up, the Hoosiers travel to Northwestern for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
