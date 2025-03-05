Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Falls 73-64 At Oregon
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shares his thoughts on Indiana's 73-64 loss to Oregon Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
EUGENE, Ore. – Indiana lost 73-64 to Oregon Tuesday at Mathew Knight Arena. Beginning with a deep three by Jackson Shelstad, the Ducks closed the game on a 10-0 run to secure the victory.
Shelstad led Oregon with 17 points, and center Nate Bittle added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Trey Galloway led the Hoosiers with 16 points, and Ballo had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shares his thoughts on the game in the postgame reaction video below.
With this loss, Indiana falls to 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play. Next up, Indiana wraps up the regular season with senior day against Ohio State Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
