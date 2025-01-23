Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Falls 79-70 At Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana led Northwestern by six points at halftime, but the Hoosiers allowed 54 second-half points in a 79-70 loss Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Northwestern made a season-high 13 3-pointers, led by Ty Berry with 23 points on 7-for-10 3-point shooting. Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako had a bounce-back game with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Hoosiers' defensive breakdowns.
With this loss, Indiana falls to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play.
“Our communication from a defensive standpoint was lost the second half,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “Our switches, we weren’t together on switches, where we were connected the first half and they made us pay for it. We can’t go on routes like that where we don’t do what got us the lead. I mean, I thought we played a beautiful first half based on how we played in holding this team to 25 points because they can score the ball, and they showed that the second half.”
The Hoosiers return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a noon ET game Sunday against Maryland.
