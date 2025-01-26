Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Falls 79-78 At Home Against Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana suffered its fourth loss in the last five games Sunday afternoon, falling 79-78 to Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Maryland led for most of the game, but Indiana took a 78-74 lead with 38 seconds left, only to let it slip away in the end. Rodney Rice hit what turned out to be the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left, and he led the Terrapins with 23 points, followed by Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 18 and Selton Miguel with 15.
Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice led the Hoosiers with 16 points apiece. Indiana scored 40 points in the paint and shot 41.7% from 3-point range, but ultimately fell just short.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden shared their thoughts on the game in the postgame reaction video below.
With this loss, Indiana drops to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play. Next up, the Hoosiers face No. 11 Purdue at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
