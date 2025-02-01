Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Falls 81-76 At Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Friday's in-state rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue delivered plenty of drama. Inside a raucous Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers made a few more key plays down the stretch to defeat the Hoosiers 81-76.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shared his thoughts on the game in the postgame reaction video below.
Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 25 points, followed by Trey Galloway with 15, Oumar Ballo with 14 and Luke Goode with 13. Indiana had chances to win the game late, but 20 turnovers and 9-for-16 free throw shooting proved costly. With this loss, the Hoosiers fall to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in Big Ten play.
Purdue was led by point guard Braden Smith with 24 points, and Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting. The Boilermakers improve to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play.
