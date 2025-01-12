Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Falls 85-60 At Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Indiana's five-game win streak was snapped Saturday night with an 85-60 loss to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Watch below as Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shares his thoughts on the loss and what it means for Indiana moving forward.
Indiana committed 16 turnovers in the loss, which led to 24 Iowa points. A large chunk of that came from Indiana's starting lineup as Oumar Ballo and Trey Galloway each had four turnovers, followed by Myles Rice with three and Mackenzie Mgbako with two. Indiana struggled mightily in the second half, shooting just 32.4% from the field.
Iowa's offense was clicking all night, especially from 3-point range as the Hawkeyes made 11-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc. Payton Sandfort led the way with 23 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting, followed by Owen Freeman with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Dix added 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting.
With this loss, the Hoosiers fall to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play. Indiana heads back to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday against Illinois, which fell to 12-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten after a home loss Saturday to USC. Tuesday's game between Indiana and Iowa can be seen exclusively on Peacock.
