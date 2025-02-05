Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Loses 76-64 At No. 21 Wisconsin
Indiana suffered its sixth loss in the last seven games Tuesday at No. 21 Wisconsin, falling 76-64 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
The Hoosiers appeared unprepared for Wisconsin's potent offensive attack from the opening tipoff, falling in to a 26-4 hole at the 12:38 mark. Despite outscoring the Badgers over the final 30-plus minutes, Indiana's dismal performance to begin the game was too much to overcome.
It was a balanced scoring night for Wisconsin, with six players in double figures and a 12-for-29 3-point shooting effort. Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 15 points, but he went just 5-for-13 from the field as Indiana finished with its third-lowest scoring night of the season.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shared his thoughts what led to the loss and what it means for Indiana moving forward in the video below.
With this loss, Indiana falls to 14-9 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play. Next up, the Hoosiers host No. 24 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Michigan won 66-63 Saturday at Rutgers and hosts Oregon on Wednesday before traveling to Bloomington.
