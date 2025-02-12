Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Upsets No. 11 Michigan State 71-67
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony shares his thoughts on Indiana's improbable 71-67 victory over No. 11 Michigan State Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana pulled off an upset victory over No. 11 Michigan State Tuesday at the Breslin Center, defeating the Spartans 71-67.
The Hoosiers' zone defense took Michigan State out of its offensive rhythm, as the Spartans shot just 4 for 23 from 3-point range. Offensively, it was Indiana's front court duo of Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo who hurt Michigan State, combining for 33 points and 22 rebounds.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony gives his take on the game in the postgame reaction video below.
With this win, Indiana improved to 15-10 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers host UCLA Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
