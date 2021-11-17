Pressure on Indiana's Guards to Perform Against St. John's Press

With St. John's pressing from start to finish, it's going to be incumbent on Indiana's point guard to take good care of the basketball on Wednesday night. Starter Xavier Johnson said he loves playing games at a fast pace, and is looking for to the challenge.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Anderson has spent all of his college coaching life living one way, playing fast-paced, aggressive basketball 94 feet at a time, and 40 minutes at a time.

He learned from Nolan Richardson, who was best known for winning a national championship at Arkansas with his "40 minutes of hell'' philosophy. Anderson, his former assistant, has done the same thing at UAB and Missouri and then back at Arkansas himself in his 20 years as a head coach.

He's been at St. John's since 2019, starting his third season in New York with the Red Storm. He comes to Bloomington for a game with Indiana on Wednesday night, and he's bringing his ''40 minutes of hell'' along with him,

Basically, Anderson plays aggressive defense at every level. They will press full-court, trap half-court and flip in and out of a lot of zone defenses. It's a lot.

And for Indiana's guards — especially point guard Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee — it's going to be up to them to handle the pressure and make smart decisions. The key to beating Anderson's teams is to limit turnovers and attack the attackers. And that's what we'll see, starting at 9 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

"My thing is when teams press, I convert back to when I was in college. When teams pressed us, man, that was an open-door season for us to get up and down the floor and play," Woodson said.

"We used to lick our chops back in the day when we got pressed or teams played half court zone against us because we kind of liked it. I'm telling our guys, hell, you get pressed, you've got to make them pay on the other end for pressing. It might cause us to speed up and play a little more up-tempo, but that's OK. It's a part of it. I don't want to break the press and just play half-court. If we've got an opportunity to go score the ball, that's what I want us to do."

Starting point guard Xavier Johnson, the transfer from Pitt, is lightning quick, so he loves games like this. Indiana uses much more full-court pressure themselves, and they've been working on that for months. That's made preparations for Wednesday night that much easier.

"I love playing at a fast pace,'' he said. "It's a good challenge for myself and for our team. It'll be fun. Our plan is respect our opponent and protect our home court. We've been doing it ever since Day 1 here, working on full-court stuff.

Woodson has played Johnson and Phinisee together often, and we may see more of that on Wednesday to have as many ballhandlers as possible on the court. We may also see more of sophomore point guard Khristian Lander, who played well in his first seven minutes of action last Friday.

"It's going to be an interesting game to see where we are," Woodson said. "I'm kind of anxious just to get to the game to see how we're going to fare against their traps and getting the ball up the floor and doing what we do.

"I'm happy with the makeup of our point guards. I haven't played Khristian very much. But I thought when he came in the other night, he was ready to play. And that's all you can ask for from a coaching standpoint I think Rob and Xavier are kind of holding it down a little bit in terms of how we want to play. Rob has been kind of a stabilizer for us when he comes in the game. And X is starting to find his groove a little bit. The last game he played really well for us and made — you know, made all the right plays that we needed him to make as a point guard.

When Woodson recruited Johnson in the transfer portal, he preached to him that he would make him better. He also told him that he demands a lot of his point guards, and Johnson said that's been true.

Woodson likes what he has in the 6-foot-3 guard.

"Well, I think he's making some nice strides," Woodson said. "The point guard position is a tough position for me because I'm just so demanding on them doing the right things to help all the other pieces that go along with your team.

"He's learning, man. I don't think he's ever been asked to do a lot of the things that I'm asking him to do. And that's a part of being a good point guard. You need good point guard play in college basketball to be effective. Iif I can keep Rob and Khristian on board and doing the things that they need to do when they play and Xavier kind of leading the charge with that first unit, then I think we'll be in positions to win ball games."

Johnson said that Woodson gives him autonomy to run the offense and even call plays, which he never did at Pitt in his three years there.

"The biggest difference here compared to Pitt is that he wants me to call plays during the game here,'' Johnson said. "I'm happy playing for him, because he's helped me learn. That's what point guards do at the next level, and he's helping me to get prepared for that. He wants me to lead this team and get everybody ready to play.

"It's important for everybody for me to be a leader. But it's not just me, it's all the older guys, Trayce (Jackson-Davis), Race (Thompson) and Rob.''

He gets to lead the Hoosiers through ''40 minutes of hell'' on Wednesday, and he's ready for the challenge.

