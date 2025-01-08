Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Parking Lots Cleared For USC Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The southern half of Indiana was hit by one of its largest snowfalls in years on Sunday and Monday. Bloomington was right in the middle of it. According to the National Weather Service, Bloomington received 10.4 inches of snow, recorded on the east side of the city.
However, the heavy snow total should not impede fans who have parking passes for Indiana's Wednesday evening men's basketball game against Southern California at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers and Trojans will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, all of the main lots had snow cleared from them. Crews were at work clearing the large snow banks that were made when the heavy snow was cleared.
All of the main lots adjacent to Assembly Hall - those accessed via Gates 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 and 14 - were cleared of snow. There will be some residual snow on the lots and fans should be cautious about patches of ice, but disruption to parking should not be an issue.
Fans who park off-site may want to check with parking vendors to see what the status of their parking lots are.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- KEY TO BALLO'S SUCCESS: The absence of Malik Reneau has fueled several theories that it's made Oumar Ballo better for Indiana. Many of Ballo’s successful plays feature him in motion, not in stationary positions on the floor. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana will try to win its fifth straight game as USC visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first time. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: USC is new to the Big Ten and it has a revamped roster and new coach too. CLICK HERE.
- 3 THINGS TO WATCH: Three things to watch for when Indiana takes on Southern California on Wednesday. CLICK HERE.