Tip Times Set for Indiana's Games With Minnesota, Michigan State Next Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will return home for two straight games in Assembly Hall next week after its game at No. 4 Ohio State this Saturday.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Hoosiers will host Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
Indiana has had its fair share of late tipoffs the past couple of weeks, and the matchup with the Gophers will be no different. This will be the first and only meeting between Indiana and Minnesota this season.
The Gophers are just one game behind the Hoosiers in the conference standings as well. Minnesota will play at Maryland before coming to Assembly Hall.
Then, the Hoosiers will take on Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 20 at noon ET on ESPN. This will also be the first meeting between the Hoosiers and Spartans this season.
Indiana and Michigan State had a game postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 problems within MSU's program. That game was supposed to be in East Lansing, and as of now, there is no word from the Big Ten on if that game will be rescheduled before the end of the season.
The Spartans have found their footing a bit, winning two games in a row over Nebraska and Penn State. Michigan State will play Iowa and Purdue before coming to Assembly Hall.
Here is Indiana's complete schedule, including links to every game story and Tom Brew column during the season. CLICK HERE
