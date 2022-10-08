Trayce Jackson-Davis Smashes Michigan Piñata on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FOX's Big Noon Kickoff came to Bloomington for the first time in the show's history ahead of Indiana's homecoming matchup versus Michigan. Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined the show as guests.

Jackson-Davis is fresh off of a Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year honor announced on Thursday. He's the first Hoosier to earn this honor since Cody Zeller before the 2012-13 season.

Big Noon Kickoff host Rob Stone started off the segment asking Jackson-Davis why he chose to come back to Indiana for another year to which he responded: "It's not really that hard when you got fans like this, all these people out here. It's a great university. This guy right here (Mike Woodson), I put my trust in him. I know he's going to do what he needs to do...We got unfinished business."

Urban Meyer then took the liberty of interviewing Woodson about his recruiting and his best Bobby Knight stories, which ended up being too many to name.

"When I think about Coach Knight, he's the greatest college coach to ever grace the basketball court," Woodson said. "He's still here in Bloomington with us. My memories with Coach Knight, I'd like to keep within, but boy was it a tough time.

"It was tough going through practices with him. He pushed us to the highest, and if I had to do it all over again, I would do it the same way."

To show their support of the football team on homecoming, Jackson-Davis attempted to beat up the Michigan piñata, but didn't have much luck until he ripped it off the string. With help from Reggie Bush who handed him "the whip" as he called it, Jackson-Davis took care of the Wolverines piñata before shaking the candy into the sea of fans.