Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week after his performance at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, NC.

Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds per game through the three games.

The sophomore really stood out against Stanford, scoring a career-high 31 points to lead Indiana to victory.

Jackson-Davis also made the Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Below is the full press release from the Big Ten:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F – So. – 6-9 – Greenwood, Ind. – Center Grove (Ind.) – Major: Sports Marketing

• Averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in contests against Providence, No. 17 Texas and Stanford during the 2020 Camping World Maui Invitational

• Was named to the 2020 Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team after leading the Hoosiers to victories over Providence and Stanford

• Registered a career-high 31 points in the win over Stanford, making 10-of-16 field goals (.625 pct.) and 11-of-14 free throws (.786 pct.). Also added six rebounds and two assists

• Earns the first Player of the Week accolade of his career; was a five-time Freshman of the Week honoree in 2019-20

• Last Indiana Player of the Week: Juwan Morgan (March 11, 2019)

