What Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's 81-76 Loss At Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Indiana lost 81-76 to No. 10 Purdue Friday night at Mackey Arena.
The Hoosiers had a few chances to win the game in the final seconds, but the Boilermakers made more key plays down the stretch to secure the victory. Mackenzie Mgbako led Indiana with 25 points, and Braden Smith had 24 for Purdue.
Here's everything Indiana coach Mike Woodson and Trey Galloway said in their postgame press conference.
On Indiana's effort against Purdue...
Galloway: “I thought the effort was there. We fought through a bunch of runs. Obviously, they went on a bunch of runs, but I think just continuing to just keep competing was the main thing. Just a few plays that we got to clean up and that was the difference in the outcome.”
On the balance of calling a timeout versus letting Myles Rice play in the final seconds...
Woodson: “Couldn’t get his attention, and about the time he got where he was going – I thought he got fouled on the play, but they didn’t make the call. And I don’t think that was the difference in the game – the difference in the game was the 20 turnovers that we had. I thought that was huge. And on the road, you can’t turn it over like that, and they made us pay for it. They had 26 points off our turnovers. But for the most part I thought our guys competed, did a hell of a job, but it’s about winning in this league.”
On what he wanted on the possession where Rice drove...
Woodson: “Well, once he took off I couldn’t get to him. It was too late. The official had went by. Again, that’s just – we gotta connect better. That’s just the bottom line. Because our high pick and roll stuff was going well for us with the ball in Gallo’s hand, and we just couldn't get back to it.”
On Rice playing fewer minutes than normal...
Woodson: "Well, I mean the group that was on the floor played well for us. You know, I mean, it’s no knock against Myles. He didn’t have it going early, and I elected to ride the guys that really finished the game. You know, Anthony Leal fouled out, but I elected to go that way.”
On Indiana not quitting, but needing to learn how to finish games when they fight...
Woodson: “Again, it’s just about making plays down the stretch and securing the win. We didn’t do it in the Maryland game, and tonight we had our chances. I mean, we couldn’t get the key stops. Kaufman hits a 15-foot hook shot that was huge for them, and then we didn’t capitalize coming back the other way.”
On difference down the stretch the last two games...
Galloway: "I mean, I think the good thing is we're in these games, but we got to finish. I think just making the right plays down the stretch is the difference."
On Indiana's last possession with three seconds left when Galloway made a long pass...
Woodson: "No, we was trying to throw it to Malik and maybe drop it off for a three. But Gallo kind of overthrew it. But you can't leave it – that's one play. We had numerous plays that we could've made that we didn't make."
On the level of frustration letting another close game slip away...
Galloway: "It's very frustrating, because we're right there. And we got to keep fighting. There's a lot of games left. But to know that we're right there and that close to being able to find ways to win those close games like this is definitely frustrating for all of us. Cause we want to win in the worst way possible. But the good thing is we have another great opportunity against Wisconsin. So we just got to look forward to that and learn from this. But it's always challenging to lose games like this."
On how he'll address Oumar Ballo showing frustration and leaving the handshake line...
Woodson: "Well again, everybody's heated in the heat of the moment, and he didn't think it was a good play and he voiced his opinion on it, which is OK. You just hope that you can learn from it and build on it and move on."
On Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal setting a tone in tonight's game and what the rest of the team can learn from that…
Woodson: "Well a lot of these guys hadn’t play in this kind of atmosphere. [Leal and Galloway] have. We’ve had some pretty good games, we had a couple lopsided games with them, but for the most part the games against Purdue have been very competitive. The new guys that witnessed it tonight was a little set back a little bit. Like Myles, I kind of thought it got to him a little bit. I’ve got to help Myles because he’s a big piece to what we do, and I believe in him and I’m going to keep pushing him to be better so that’s what that’s all about. I thought the guys that have been in this atmosphere before like Anthony and Mackenzie, you know Mackenzie stepped up and played, Goode had never won here. He even played extremely well. The key guys, the veteran guys that’s been around me, they know what it’s like to play in this building and it’s not easy."
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-PURDUE GAME STORY: Indiana let a last-second lead slip away for the second straight game and lost to No. 10 Purdue on Friday night, falling 81-76 at Mackey Arena. It was the third straight loss for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE