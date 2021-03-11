VIDEO: Watch the complete Joey Brunk interview

Indiana's Joey Brunk has missed all of the 2020-21 season because of a back injury. He met with the media to discuss his health and what the future might bring in a lengthy interview.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior center Joey Brunk met with the media in early March for the first time all season, and talked about the disk injury in his back, his struggles in trying to get healthy and the decision behind having surgery.

Brunk is 23 years old. The Indianapolis native played high school basketball at Southport and spent his first three years in college at Butler. He transferred to Indiana prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, and started 31 of 32 games at center a year ago, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He hasn't played at all during the 2020-21 season, unable to play because of a back injury that required surgery in late December.

He will be earning his second degree this spring. He got his undergraduate degree at Butler in just three years and will be getting a master's degree in Parks & Recreation Management in the spring.

You can watch the entire 11-minute interview here.

