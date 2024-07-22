WATCH: Highlights From Assembly Ball's 68-55 Win Over Men of Mackey
Assembly Ball took home its second win of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday night, defeating Men of Mackey 68-55. Check out all the highlights below.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Assembly Ball is moving on to the Round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament following Sunday's 68-55 win over Men of Mackey.
The Indiana alumni team found scoring production from all over the court. Kristian Doolittle scored a game-high 14 points, followed by Yogi Ferrell with 13, Keith Hornsby with 12 and Julian Gamble with 11. Next up, Assembly Ball will play Tuesday against No. 6 seed Eberlein Drive at 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse on FS1.
Check out the highlights from Assembly Ball's win over Men of Mackey below.
