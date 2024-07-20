Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Highlights From Assembly Ball's 89-79 Win Over The Cru

Here's a 10 minute highlight reel of the best plays from Assembly Ball's 89-79 win over The Cru on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament Round of 64.

Jack Ankony

Assembly Ball poses for a picture before taking on The Cru in The Basketball Tournament.
Assembly Ball poses for a picture before taking on The Cru in The Basketball Tournament. / The Basketball Tournament
In this story:

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – Assembly Ball handled The Cru in an 89-79 victory Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.

Point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a game-high 27 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting, and former Miami center Julian Gamble added 17 points and six rebounds for Assembly Ball. Forward Juwan Morgan did a bit of everything, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Here are all the highlights from the win.

The Round of 64 victory advances No. 1 seed Assembly Ball to a matchup against No. 4 seed Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni-based team, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

WATCH: Juwan Morgan, Julian Gamble Recap Assembly Ball's 89-79 Win Over The Cru

Yogi Ferrell Leads Assembly Ball to 89-79 Win Over The Cru in The Basketball Tournament

Published
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Basketball