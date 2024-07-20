WATCH: Highlights From Assembly Ball's 89-79 Win Over The Cru
INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – Assembly Ball handled The Cru in an 89-79 victory Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.
Point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a game-high 27 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting, and former Miami center Julian Gamble added 17 points and six rebounds for Assembly Ball. Forward Juwan Morgan did a bit of everything, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Here are all the highlights from the win.
The Round of 64 victory advances No. 1 seed Assembly Ball to a matchup against No. 4 seed Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni-based team, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.
