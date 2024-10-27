WATCH: Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle Finds Oumar Ballo For Transition Dunk Against Tennessee
The pair of transfers pushed the pace in Indiana's exhibition game against Tennessee, and it led to an easy dunk.
In this story:
Indiana is expecting big things from transfers Oumar Ballo and Kanaan Carlyle this season.
Ballo was a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 center at Arizona, and Carlyle averaged 11.5 points per game as a true freshman at Stanford. They connected for an easy dunk in the first half of Sunday's exhibition game between Indiana and Tennessee.
Indiana's Malik Reneau inbounded the ball to Mackenzie Mgbako, who quickly flipped the ball ahead to Carlyle. With open space ahead, Carlyle pushed the pace and dumped the ball off to Ballo, who converted an easy dunk.
For updates and thoughts on the game, follow Tom Brew's live blog HERE.
