WATCH: Indiana's Myles Rice Cuts Through Tennessee Defense For First Basket
Indiana point guard Myles Rice scored the first points of Sunday's exhibition game at Tennessee. Watch the highlight here.
In this story:
Myles Rice was one of Indiana's prized transfers over the offseason, joining the Hoosiers from Washington State.
He made an immediate impact in Sunday's exhibition game against No. 12 Tennessee. Rice has been lauded for his speed and quickness, and he used that burst to score the game's first basket.
Rice sliced through the Tennessee defense and made a contested layup to give the Hoosiers an early 2-0 lead.
For updates and thoughts on the game, follow Tom Brew's live blog HERE.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-TENNESSEE STORYLINES: New-look Indiana takes to the court for the first time as they play Tennessee in a charity exhibition game. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Video from Mike Woodson's Friday Zoom meeting with the media. CLICK HERE.
- STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM HOOSIER HYSTERIA: A recap of Hoosier Hysteria. CLICK HERE.
- GALLOWAY WANTS TO GO OUT ON HIGH NOTE: Trey Galloway has been part of the Indiana program since 2020. He's committed to helping Indiana win big in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- HOW WILL INDIANA BE DEFENSIVELY? Mike Woodson feels confident, but some Hoosiers will have to improve. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ALTERING OFFENSE: New-look Indiana roster has coach Mike Woodson ready to re-tool the offense. CLICK HERE.
Published