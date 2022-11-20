Skip to main content

WATCH: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Spins For Layup Against Miami of Ohio

Indiana's All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis got the Hoosiers out to an early lead with a spin move into a layup
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana took an early 8-3 lead against Miami of Ohio on Sunday thanks to the strength of Trayce Jackson-Davis inside. 

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino dished a nice pass to Jackson-Davis in the middle of the paint. The Hoosiers' All-American forward caught the ball and spun through the lane for two points. 

Jackson-Davis is coming off a huge performance on Friday at Xavier, scoring 30 points in the Hoosiers' 81-79 win.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup against Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on  Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Little Rock is 1-3 on the season with a win over Arkansas Baptist and losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. The Trojans play against Jackson State on Sunday night. 

  Indiana makes its only appearance in Indianapolis on Sunday when it plays a nonconference game with Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
  Indiana basketball will be without junior guard Trey Galloway when the Hoosiers take on Miami of Ohio on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
  Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

