WATCH: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Spins For Layup Against Miami of Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana took an early 8-3 lead against Miami of Ohio on Sunday thanks to the strength of Trayce Jackson-Davis inside.
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino dished a nice pass to Jackson-Davis in the middle of the paint. The Hoosiers' All-American forward caught the ball and spun through the lane for two points.
Jackson-Davis is coming off a huge performance on Friday at Xavier, scoring 30 points in the Hoosiers' 81-79 win.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup against Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Little Rock is 1-3 on the season with a win over Arkansas Baptist and losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. The Trojans play against Jackson State on Sunday night.
