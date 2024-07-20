WATCH: Juwan Morgan, Julian Gamble Recap Assembly Ball's 89-79 Win Over The Cru
Former Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan and former Miami Hurricanes center Julian Gamble met with the media following Assembly Ball's 89-79 win over The Cru on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.
In this story:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana's alumni basketball team, Assembly Ball, played their first game in The Basketball Tournament Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse and defeated The Cru, a Valparaiso alumni team, 89-79.
Yogi Ferrell led Assembly Ball with 27 points, followed by Julian Gamble with 17 and Juwan Morgan with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Morgan and Gamble discussed the win in a press conference following the game. Here's the full video.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
Yogi Ferrell Leads Assembly Ball to 89-79 Win Over The Cru in The Basketball Tournament
Published