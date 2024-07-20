Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Juwan Morgan, Julian Gamble Recap Assembly Ball's 89-79 Win Over The Cru

Former Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan and former Miami Hurricanes center Julian Gamble met with the media following Assembly Ball's 89-79 win over The Cru on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.

Juwan Morgan was all smiles after Assembly Ball's 89-79 win over The Cru on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana's alumni basketball team, Assembly Ball, played their first game in The Basketball Tournament Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse and defeated The Cru, a Valparaiso alumni team, 89-79.

Yogi Ferrell led Assembly Ball with 27 points, followed by Julian Gamble with 17 and Juwan Morgan with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Morgan and Gamble discussed the win in a press conference following the game. Here's the full video.

