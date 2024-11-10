Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Luke Goode Knocks Down 3-Pointer Against Eastern Illinois

A cut and crisp pass from Trey Galloway freed up Luke Goode for a 3-pointer in the corner against Eastern Illinois. Watch the highlight below.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Luke Goode is introduced during Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana's Luke Goode is introduced during Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana needed to improve its 3-point shooting this season, and Illinois transfer Luke Goode is expected to help that cause.

In the first half against Eastern Illinois, Indiana guard Trey Galloway cut hard and caught a pass from Malik Reneau in the paint. That collapsed the defense, allowing Galloway to kick the ball out to a wide-open Goode in the corner.

Goode let it fly and knocked it down, giving Indiana a 25-20 lead.

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

