WATCH: Luke Goode Knocks Down 3-Pointer Against Eastern Illinois
A cut and crisp pass from Trey Galloway freed up Luke Goode for a 3-pointer in the corner against Eastern Illinois. Watch the highlight below.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana needed to improve its 3-point shooting this season, and Illinois transfer Luke Goode is expected to help that cause.
In the first half against Eastern Illinois, Indiana guard Trey Galloway cut hard and caught a pass from Malik Reneau in the paint. That collapsed the defense, allowing Galloway to kick the ball out to a wide-open Goode in the corner.
Goode let it fly and knocked it down, giving Indiana a 25-20 lead.
