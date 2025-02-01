WATCH: Mackenzie Mgbako Block Lifts Indiana In Second Half Surge
Indiana sophomore makes a big defensive play and then gets on a roll to put Indiana in front.
WEST LAFAYETTTE, Ind. - Indiana hadn't been getting many stops against Purdue in the second half ... until Mackenzie Mgbako had his say.
After Purdue got a second chance opportunity on a 3-point Braden Smith miss, Smith himself got the rebound and had an open path to the rim.
Mgbako recognized Smith's chance in the rim and met him there.
After the block, Mgbako went on a solo 7-0 run to flip the advantage from Purdue's favor to Indiana's.
Mgbako made a 3-pointer after the block and then followed with consecutive layups to put Indiana up 62-58. It was part of an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers the advantage at Mackey Arena.
