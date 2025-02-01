Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Mackenzie Mgbako Block Lifts Indiana In Second Half Surge

Indiana sophomore makes a big defensive play and then gets on a roll to put Indiana in front.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) makes a three-point basket over Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half at Mackey Arena.
Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) makes a three-point basket over Purdue Boilermakers forward Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half at Mackey Arena.
WEST LAFAYETTTE, Ind. - Indiana hadn't been getting many stops against Purdue in the second half ... until Mackenzie Mgbako had his say.

After Purdue got a second chance opportunity on a 3-point Braden Smith miss, Smith himself got the rebound and had an open path to the rim.

Mgbako recognized Smith's chance in the rim and met him there.

After the block, Mgbako went on a solo 7-0 run to flip the advantage from Purdue's favor to Indiana's.

Mgbako made a 3-pointer after the block and then followed with consecutive layups to put Indiana up 62-58. It was part of an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers the advantage at Mackey Arena.

TODD GOLDEN

Long-time Indiana journalist Todd Golden has been a writer with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2024, and has worked at several state newspapers for more than two decades. Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddAaronGolden.

