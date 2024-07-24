WATCH: Miller Kopp Talks Assembly Ball's TBT Loss, His Future, Indiana Basketball
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Assembly Ball fought to the last minute in an 82-79 loss to Eberlein Drive on Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in The Basketball Tournament.
The Indiana alumni-based team trailed 74-60 but made a 19-6 run and came one possession away from pulling off a miraculous comeback in the Butler Regional final.
Yogi Ferrell led Assembly Ball with 21 points, followed by Keith Hornsby with 14, then Kristian Doolittle and Miller Kopp with 10 apiece.
After the game, Kopp met with the media to discuss the loss, his exprience playing in TBT for the first time, his future basketball endeavors and the current state of coach Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball program.
Watch the full press conference below.
