WATCH: Myles Rice's Alley-Oop To Kanaan Carlyle Gets Assembly Hall Loud
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana came into the 2024-25 season ranked No. 17 in the nation, in part because of its revamped backcourt.
Coach Mike Woodson added Washington State guard Myles Rice and Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle out of the transfer portal, and both have been part of Indiana's starting lineup this year. The backcourt duo got the crowd as Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on its feet with an alley-oop Saturday against South Carolina.
Rice got hold of a loose ball, dribbled the ball up the court, then threw a pass from half court to Carlyle, who skied in the air and slammed it home.
This play was part of an impressive first half for Indiana, leading South Carolina 43-32 after the first 20 minutes of play. Rice led all scorers with 17 points, and Carlyle added seven.
For more updates and thoughts on today's game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
