WATCH: Myles Rice's Speed Leads to And-One For Oumar Ballo

Indiana point guard Myles Rice beat the Eastern Illinois defense down the court before dropping the ball off to Oumar Ballo for a layup. Watch the highlight below.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers guard Myles Rice (1) drives to the basket against SIU Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Myles Rice (1) drives to the basket against SIU Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wants to play faster this year, and that starts with its new point guard Myles Rice.

Rice transferred to Indiana after being named first-team All-Pac-12 last season as a freshman at Washington State. Eastern Illinois had a difficult time containing Rice's speed in the first half.

Rice beat a few Eastern Illinois defenders off the dribble, then dropped off a pass to center Oumar Ballo. While absorbing a foul, Ballo finished strong for an and-one. He made the free throw, too, tying the game 16-16.

