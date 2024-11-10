WATCH: Myles Rice's Speed Leads to And-One For Oumar Ballo
Indiana point guard Myles Rice beat the Eastern Illinois defense down the court before dropping the ball off to Oumar Ballo for a layup. Watch the highlight below.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wants to play faster this year, and that starts with its new point guard Myles Rice.
Rice transferred to Indiana after being named first-team All-Pac-12 last season as a freshman at Washington State. Eastern Illinois had a difficult time containing Rice's speed in the first half.
Rice beat a few Eastern Illinois defenders off the dribble, then dropped off a pass to center Oumar Ballo. While absorbing a foul, Ballo finished strong for an and-one. He made the free throw, too, tying the game 16-16.
