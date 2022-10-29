Skip to main content

WATCH: Race Thompson Hits Indiana's First 3-Pointer Against Marian

Sixth-year forward Race Thompson hit Indiana's first 3-point shot of the season on Saturday in an exhibition game against Marian.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Race Thompson looked comfortable from 3-point range early in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian.

Thompson caught a pass from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino in rhythm and drilled the 3 from the left wing. This shot gave Indiana a 19-5 lead over Marian at the 13-minute mark of the first half. 

Thompson connected on 15-of-55 3-point attempts last season, and Indiana ranked 11th in the Big Ten with a 33.3 3-point field goal percentage last season. Woodson has continued to encourage Thompson to shoot from 3-point range, and a steady growth in this area would be a big boost for the Hoosiers this season. 

Next up for Indiana is an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Ind., defeated Michigan-Dearborn 94-81 in its season opener on Thursday. Indiana opens the regular season at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET against Morehead State. Both games can be seen on BTN-plus. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • JACKSON-DAVIS, BATES OUT: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA vs. MARIAN: Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • MARIAN COACH SCOTT HEADY PREVIEWS INDIANA MATCHUP Coach Scott Heady, his son Luke, and the Marian Knights travel to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday for an exhibition game against Indiana at 3 p.m. ET. Scott won two state championships at Carmel High School and coached against Indiana's Archie Miller in 2017. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

37131027-985F-449B-BE1D-30D8EC12154C
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time

By Tom Brew
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates injury
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian

By Jack Ankony
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Basketball

My Two Cents: Indiana's 'Competitive' Freshmen Ready to Go, And They'll Need to Be

By Tom Brew
Mike Woodson Indiana team
Basketball

What Concerns You About Indiana Trying to Win Big Ten Title?

By Jack Ankony
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

Indiana's Mike Woodson: 'I Go Into Any Season With the Same Attitude — to Win'

By Haley Jordan
Race Thompson Miller Kopp
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday

By Jack Ankony
Trayce Jackson-Davis Mike Woodson Race Thompson
Basketball

2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information

By Jack Ankony
Scott Heady practice
Basketball

Marian Coach Scott Heady Tested Indiana in 2017, Brings Knights to Bloomington Saturday

By Jack Ankony