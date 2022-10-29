WATCH: Race Thompson Hits Indiana's First 3-Pointer Against Marian
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Race Thompson looked comfortable from 3-point range early in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian.
Thompson caught a pass from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino in rhythm and drilled the 3 from the left wing. This shot gave Indiana a 19-5 lead over Marian at the 13-minute mark of the first half.
Thompson connected on 15-of-55 3-point attempts last season, and Indiana ranked 11th in the Big Ten with a 33.3 3-point field goal percentage last season. Woodson has continued to encourage Thompson to shoot from 3-point range, and a steady growth in this area would be a big boost for the Hoosiers this season.
Next up for Indiana is an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Ind., defeated Michigan-Dearborn 94-81 in its season opener on Thursday. Indiana opens the regular season at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET against Morehead State. Both games can be seen on BTN-plus.
