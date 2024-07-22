WATCH: Yogi Ferrell, Coach Adam Ross Recap Assembly Ball's Win Over Men of Mackey
Here's the full video of Yogi Ferrell and Adam Ross' press conference following Assembly Ball's 68-55 win over Men of Mackey in The Basketball Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana's alumni basketball team, Assembly Ball, advanced to the Round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday with a 68-55 win over Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team.
Kristian Doolittle led a balanced Assembly Ball scoring effort with 14 points, followed by Yogi Ferrell with 13, Keith Hornsby with 12 and Julian Gamble with 11.
With this win, Assembly Ball will play Tuesday against No. 6 seed Eberlein Drive at 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse on FS1.
Here's the full video of the postgame press conference with Ferrell and Ross.
