Point Spread: Indiana Big Underdog vs. Penn State in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — There have been a lot of ups and downs during Mike Woodson's three-plus years as head coach at Indiana, but one of the most disturbing trends is the Hoosiers' inability to beat Penn State.
Woodson lost five of six games to the Nittany Lions before finally beating them 61-59 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. last season. And this is an average Penn State side that's only made one NCAA Tournament (2023) during that run. Still, they have guards who pressure and make threes, and Indiana has struggled with rosters like that.
Oddsmakers are expecting more of the same on Sunday when the two teams hook up at The Palestra in Philadelphia for a Penn State alternate home game. According to the FanDuel.com gambling website, the 12-2 Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers (11-3). The over/under is 158.5.
The game starts at Noon ET and is televised on Big Ten Network. (How to watch story link below.) It's the fifth time Penn State has played a Big Ten home game during the Christmas break at The Palestra, which was built in 1927 and is one of the most iconic building in the college game.
Indiana has been an underdog twice this season, and both ended badly, getting blown out late by both Gonzaga and Nebraska.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Penn State have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 11-3
Indiana overall vs. spread: 7-7
- Indiana home record: 10-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 6-4
- Indiana road record: 0-1
Indiana road vs spread: 0-1
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 11-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 7-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-2
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2
- Indiana over total: 8
Indiana under total: 6
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Penn State has done so far this season
UPDATE ... Rutgers is 12-2 on the season, and 2-1 in Big Ten games. They resumed league play on Thursday night with an 84-80 win over Northwestern in State College, Pa.
Penn State is just 6-8 against the spread this season. They've had an easy schedule, only playing two Power 5 teams in the nonconference schedule. They beat a 6-8 Virginia Tech team, but lost to Clemson., both from the ACC. Here's what Penn State has done straight up and against the spread this season:
- Nov. 4 — Penn State beat Binghamton 108-66 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (174) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — Penn State beat Maryland-Baltimore County 103-54 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The score (157) went under the 166.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 — Penn State beat St. Francis (Pa.) 92-62 at home as a 31.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 — Penn State beat Virginia Tech 86-64 in Baltimore, Md. as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 20 — Penn State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 102-89 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (191) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 25 — Penn State beat Fordham 85-66 in the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. as a 15.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-0.
- Nov. 26 — Penn State lost to Clemson 75-67 in the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 1 — Penn State beat Buffalo 87-64 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (151) went under the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 — Penn State beat No. 8 Purdue 81-70 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 8-1.
- Dec. 10 — Penn State lost to Rutgers 80-76 on the road in Piscataway, N.J. as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (156) went under the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2.
- Dec. 14 — Penn State beat Coppin State 99-51 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 9-2.
- Dec. 21 — Penn State beat Drexel 75-64 on the road in Philadelphia. Pa., as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 10-2.
- Dec. 29 — Penn State beat Pennsylvania 86-66 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (152) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 11-2.
- Jan. 2 — Penn State beat Northwestern 84-80 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (164) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 12-2.