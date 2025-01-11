Point Spread: Hoosiers Begin Gauntlet as Modest Underdog at Iowa Saturday Night
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mike Woodson has lost to Iowa on both of his trips to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and he also felt heartbreak in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament semifinals when the Hawkeyes beat Indiana on a last-second halfcourt shot by Jordan Bohannon
This trip to Iowa City feels different, though. The Hoosiers are playing better, and have won five straight games, including three league games to start the new year. The two teams meet Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, in a nationally televised game on FOX. (How to watch TV info link below).
Even though the Hoosiers are on a roll, Iowa is favored by 5.5 points, according to the Fanduel.com gambling website. The over/under is 166.5. Indiana is 4-1 in the Big Ten so far, but their four wins came against Penn State, Minnesota, USC and Rutgers, who all have losing records in the league.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Iowa have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 13-3
Indiana overall vs. spread: 9-7
- Indiana home record: 11-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 7-4
- Indiana road record: 1-1
Indiana road vs spread: 1-1
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 1-2
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-2
- Indiana over total: 9
Indiana under total: 7
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Iowa has done so far this season
Iowa is 11-4 on the season, and 2-2 in Big Ten games. They resumed league play by giving up a whoping 116 points in a loss at Wisconsin and needed overtime to beat Nebraska at home.
Iowa is 8-7 against the spread this season. They've had an easy schedule — No. 146 on Kenpom.com, while Indiana is 76 — and have played only one ranked team all season, losing at home to No. 3 Iowa State.
Here's what Iowa has done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — Iowa beat East Texas A&M 89-67 at home as a 30.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (156) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 7 — Iowa beat Southern 89-74 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 — Iowa beat South Dakota 96-77 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (173) went under the 174.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 — Iowa beat Washington State 76-66 at Moline, Ill., as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (142) went under the 171.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 — Iowa beat Rider 83-58 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (covered). The score (141) went under the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 22 — Iowa lost to Utah State 77-69 in the Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo. as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (146) went under the 167.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 26 — Iowa beat South Carolina-Upstate 110-77 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The score (187) went over the 168.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 3 — Iowa beat Northwestern 80-79 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (159) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 7 — Iowa lost to Michigan 85-83 on the road as a 9.5-point underdog (covered). The score (168) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 12 — Iowa lost to No. 3 Iowa State 89-80 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (169) went over the 161.5 over/under total. Record: 7-3.
- Dec. 15 — Iowa beat New Orleans 104-57 at home as a 30.5-point favorite (covered). The score (161) went under the 163.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3.
- Dec. 21 — Iowa beat Utah 95-88 in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (183) went over the 164.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3.
- Dec. 30 — Iowa beat New Hampshire 112-70 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (172) went under the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3.
- Jan. 3 — Iowa lost to Wisconsin 116-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (201) went over the 164.5 over/under total. Record: 10-4, 1-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 7 — Iowa beat Nebraska 97-87 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (184) went over the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 11-4, 2-2 in Big Ten.
